At least 14 people were killed and more than 50 injured when heavy rain and strong winds caused a huge tent to collapse in the Indian state of Rajasthan on Sunday.

Some were electrocuted by live wires as the tent caved in, and others killed by falling debris, Reuters reported.

Some 300 people had gathered inside the tent for a religious event, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

The collapse took place in the Barmer district of the north-western state.

The state's disaster management and relief minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal questioned why organisers had not switched off the power supply in view of the wet weather.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.