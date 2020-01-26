By AFP

Baghdad

A volley of rockets landed near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad Sunday, two security sources told AFP.

This is the latest unclaimed attack on American installations in the country.

AFP reporters heard loud thuds emanating from the western bank of the Tigris, where most foreign embassies are located.

One security source said three Katyusha rockets hit near the high-security compound while another said as many as five struck the area.

There was no immediate word on casualties.