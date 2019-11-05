By AFP

Moscow

Russian authorities on Tuesday sentenced a Jehovah's Witness to six years in prison as Moscow ramps up a crackdown against the US-based religious movement.

Russia outlawed the Jehovah's Witnesses in 2017, calling them an extremist organisation.

Sergei Klimov was convicted of being an organiser of an "extremist" group, said Olga Shevtsova, a spokeswoman for the Oktyabrsky district court in the western Siberian city of Tomsk.

"The sentence was handed down today," she told AFP.

It was the harshest penalty meted out by a Russian court so far against a Russian member of the religious movement.

In a case that has drawn worldwide condemnation, a Danish Jehovah's Witness, Dennis Christensen, was sentenced in February to a six-year jail sentence in a Russian prison for "extremism."

In September, a court in the western city of Saratov sentenced six Jehovah's Witnesses to between two and three-and-a-half years in prison.

Moscow had waged a crackdown against the religious organisation even though Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that its members should not be seen as terrorists.