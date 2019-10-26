By AFP

LONDON,

The owners of Britain's Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph have put them up for sale, a rival newspaper reported on Saturday.

According to The Times, the Barclay family is reviewing the ownership of all its holdings, including The Ritz hotel.

The Barclays have owned the newspapers, which are close to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party and a champion of Britain's EU exit, since 2004.

Operating profits fell from £16.3 million in 2017 to £3.1 million last year, while revenues dropped from £278 million in 2017 to £271 million in 2018, according to The Times.

The newspapers did not respond to requests for comment.