The new coronavirus that emerged in a Chinese market at the end of last year has killed at least 490 people and spread around the world.

The latest figures from China show there are more than 24,300 people infected in the country.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 170 infections reported in around two dozen places.

There have also been two deaths, one in the Philippines and the other in Hong Kong. Here's where 2019-nCoV has been confirmed:

As of Wednesday, 24,324 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 490 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

Japan: 33

Thailand: 25 cases

Singapore: 28

Hong Kong: 21, including one death

South Korea: 19

Australia: 14

Malaysia: 12

Taiwan: 11

Vietnam: 10

Macau: 10

India: 3

Philippines: 3, including one death

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Cambodia: 1

United States: 11

Canada: 4

Germany: 12

France: 6

Britain: 2

Italy: 2

Russia: 2

Finland: 1

Spain: 1

Sweden: 1

Belgium: 1