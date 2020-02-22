Trump hails gay Bollywood movie as 'great'

"Great!" the US president wrote as he retweeted gay rights activist Peter Tatchell's own expression of support for the ground-breaking movie.

Washington

President Donald Trump got into the mood on Friday ahead of his upcoming India trip by issuing a surprising thumbs-up for Bollywood's first gay rom-com movie.

"Great!" the US president wrote as he retweeted gay rights activist Peter Tatchell's own expression of support for the ground-breaking movie.

Trump is not a regular advocate of gay rights, while some of his more right-wing supporters actively oppose them.

"I hope this is the beginning of President Trump's genuine embrace of LGBT+ rights & not just a PR stunt," Tatchell tweeted after.

Released on Friday, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" ("Be Extra Careful About Marriage") stars popular actor Ayushmann Khurrana as a young man bucking social disapproval to be with his beloved -- another man.

India's Supreme Court scrapped a colonial-era ban on homosexuality only in 2018.