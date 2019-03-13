Trump plans to ground Boeing 737 MAX planes

By AFP

WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a plan to ground all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft amid intense international and political pressure following the second deadly crash in less than five months.

"We're going to be issuing an emergency order of prohibition regarding all flights of the 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9," Trump told reporters the White House.

Consequently, shares in US aviation giant Boeing fell precipitously. The 737 MAX is a top-selling aircraft.