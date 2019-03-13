 Trump plans to ground Boeing 737 MAX planes - Daily Nation
Trump plans to ground Boeing 737 MAX planes

Wednesday March 13 2019

Boeing

A worker is pictured next to a Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplane on the tarmac at the Boeing Renton Factory in Renton, Washington, on March 12, 2019. PHOTO | JASON REDMOND | AFP 

In Summary

  • Sunday's crash of an Ethiopia Airlines flight caused the deaths of 157 people.
By AFP
WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a plan to ground all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft amid intense international and political pressure following the second deadly crash in less than five months.

"We're going to be issuing an emergency order of prohibition regarding all flights of the 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9," Trump told reporters the White House.

Consequently, shares in US aviation giant Boeing fell precipitously. The 737 MAX is a top-selling aircraft.

Shares had recovered early in the session, but lost 2.8 percent to $365.24 (Ksh36,589.74) shortly before 1900 GMT, putting the stock down 13.6 percent since before Sunday's crash of an Ethiopia Airlines flight, and wiping billions off the company's market value.

