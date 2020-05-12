Trump says may limit contact with Pence over virus scare

By AFP

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Mike Pence has tested negative for coronavirus but he may limit his contact with the vice president.

Trump also suggested that Pence was in quarantine after his press secretary tested positive, though he did not say it outright.

"I would say that he and I will be talking about that," Trump told reporters at the White House, when asked if he was considering limiting contacts with Pence.

"During this quarantine period, we'll probably talk," Trump said, adding: "I have not seen him since then."

"We can talk on the phone," he said.

"He tested negative, so we have to understand that, but he comes into contact with a lot of people."

The coronavirus made its first known appearance among the president's entourage a few days ago when Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive.

Miller is married to Stephen Miller, a senior policy advisor to the president.

A member of the US military who serves as a personal valet to Trump also tested positive

In a memo issued on Monday, the White House instructed all staff to wear a mask when inside the West Wing, except when at their desks.

Pence's spokesman Devin O'Malley denied weekend press reports that the vice president was in quarantine.