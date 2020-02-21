alexa Trump scoffs at 'Parasite's' Oscar win - Daily Nation
Trump scoffs at 'Parasite's' Oscar win

Friday February 21 2020

Bong Joon-ho poses in the press room with award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for

Bong Joon-ho poses in the press room with award for Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language for "Parasite" during the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. PHOTO | AFP 

In Summary

AFP
By AFP
President Donald Trump on Thursday scorned the best picture Oscar for South Korean film "Parasite," asking how a foreign movie could get the honour.

"How bad was the Academy Awards this year?" Trump asked the crowd at a packed re-election campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

"We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?" Trump asked in disbelief.

"Parasite," a dark comedy exploring class divides, made history by becoming the first non-English-language film to win Hollywood's biggest annual prize.

Saying "was it good? I don't know," Trump seemed to indicate he had not watched the film.

Neon, the US distributor for "Parasite," answered the president on Twitter, saying his opposition to the subtitled film was "Understandable, he can't read."

Trump, whose presidency has been built on a nationalist "America first" slogan, said it was time to bring back classics from Hollywood's golden age.

"Let's get 'Gone With the Wind.' Can we get 'Gone With the Wind' back please? 'Sunset Boulevard?'" he said.

Trump also took a crack at Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt, calling him "a little wiseguy." Pitt used his award acceptance speech to support the impeachment of Trump.