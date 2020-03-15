alexa Trump has no coronavirus, White House physician says - Daily Nation
Trump has no coronavirus, White House physician says

Sunday March 15 2020

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing about the coronavirus (Covid-19) on March 14, 2020. White House says President Donald Trump has taken the coronavirus test and tested negative. PHOTO | JIM WATSON | AFP 

In Summary

  • Members of a Brazilian presidential delegation visiting his Florida resort have since tested positive for the virus.
  • The virus has killed at least 51 Americans and upended the rhythm of daily life across the country.
  • The president on Friday declared a national emergency.
AFP
By AFP
Washington

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the White House physician said Saturday.

Trump submitted to the test after coming in contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation visiting his Florida resort who have since tested positive for the virus.

"This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative," the president's physician Sean Conley said in a memo.

"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," he said.

Trump, 73, had resisted being tested for the virus that has killed at least 51 Americans and upended the rhythm of daily life across the country, with millions working from home, schools shuttered and store shelves stripped bare.

The president on Friday declared a national emergency, one day before a 30-day ban on travel from the European Union's Schengen border-free zone went into effect.