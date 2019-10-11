By AFP

Paris

Here is a timeline of Turkey's role in the conflict in neighbouring Syria after Ankara launched a new offensive against Kurdish forces there:

In September 2011, six months after the start of protests against President Bashar al-Assad, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan says: "The Syrian people do not believe Assad, and I do not either."

Siding with the West, Ankara puts diplomatic pressure on Damascus over its bloody crackdown on demonstrations, before imposing sanctions.

In July 2011, a Syrian army colonel who had taken refuge in Turkey sets up the anti-regime Free Syrian Army made up mainly of army deserters.

After meetings in Turkey, Syrian opposition leaders announce in Istanbul in October 2011 the creation of a broad-based Syrian National Council.

In late 2012, Turkey recognises the council as "the legitimate representative of the Syrian people".

IS ATTACK SYRIA

In late 2014, Islamic State (IS) group jihadists attack the Syrian border town of Kobane but Ankara rebuffs pressure from Western allies to intervene militarily to help Kurdish forces.

Turkey fears the emergence of an autonomous Kurdish region in Syria led by militias close to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is waging an insurgency in Turkey.

In July 2015, the Syrian conflict spills into Turkey with an attack blamed on IS fighters in the border town of Suruc that kills 34 people.

Erdogan launches a "war against terrorism" aimed at both the PKK and IS.

In August 2015, Ankara joins the US-led coalition against IS and tightens airport and border controls.

IS OUSTED

In August 2016, Turkish troops launch Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria to drive out IS and fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) militia.

The YPG is backed by the United States but Ankara considers it an extension of the PKK.

The operation allows Syrian rebels who are backed by Turkey to oust IS fighters from towns near the border, including Jarablus and Al-Bab.

In January 2018, Turkey launches a new air and ground operation, Olive Branch, against the YPG in Syria's Afrin region, about 30 kilometres from the border.

Turkish tanks and soldiers enter the area.

KURDISH OUSTER

In March, Turkish forces and their Syrian auxiliaries oust the Kurdish militia from Afrin.

The fighting displaces about half of the Kurdish enclave's 320,000 people, according to the United Nations.

In September 2018, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agree to create a jointly controlled "demilitarised zone" around the region of Idlib, in a bid to avert a military assault on Syria's last rebel and jihadist bastion.

But Syrian forces and their Russian allies still carry out strikes from April 2019.

SYRIA OFFENSIVE

In December 2018, President Donald Trump announces suddenly that US forces will withdraw from Syria. Later he says around 400 troops will remain "for a period of time".

In August 2019, Turkey and the US agree to jointly control a "safe zone" along the border.

The aim is to create a buffer between the Turkish border and YPG-controlled areas.

But on October 1, Erdogan expresses frustration that the zone has not been created.

On October 6, Washington announces that Ankara will soon begin a "long-planned operation" into Syria and US troops will withdraw from the area.