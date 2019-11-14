Three other students were wounded before the suspect shot himself in the head. He is described in US media as being in a "grave" condition.

A second student has been confirmed dead following a shooting at a high school near Los Angeles on Thursday, the county sheriff said.

The deaths were confirmed after a boy opened fire on his 16th birthday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

"I'm saddened to report that we have confirmed a total of two fatalities this morning. One female and one male," tweeted Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva