Second student dead after school shooting near Los Angeles
Thursday November 14 2019
Santa Clarita,
A second student has been confirmed dead following a shooting at a high school near Los Angeles on Thursday, the county sheriff said.
The deaths were confirmed after a boy opened fire on his 16th birthday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.
"I'm saddened to report that we have confirmed a total of two fatalities this morning. One female and one male," tweeted Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
Three other students were wounded before the suspect shot himself in the head. He is described in US media as being in a "grave" condition.