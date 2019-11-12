Home News World Two lawyers, gunman killed in Thai courtroom shootout Tuesday November 12 2019 Thai police officers and investigators outside the Chantaburi provincial court after a shooting incident on November 12, 21019. PHOTO | DAILYNEWS | AFP In Summary The gunman opened fire on the opposing side in the inheritance dispute in Chanthaburi provincial court.Two lawyers and the shooter were confirmed dead, others were injured in the attack.Thailand has high rates of gun ownership. Petty personal disputes, romantic and business rivalries are often resolved with bullets. Advertisement By AFP More by this Author BangkokThree people were killed in a shootout at a Thai courtroom on Tuesday during a hearing into an inheritance dispute, according to police, who said two of the victims were lawyers.The gunman opened fire on the opposing side in the dispute in Chanthaburi provincial court before a guard shot back and fatally wounded him.National police office spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said three people including the assailant were confirmed dead, while others were injured in the melee."Two are lawyers another one is the shooter," he said, adding that they are still investigating why the courtroom feud turned deadly.The identities of the victims were not released. Also Read 51 children injured in kindergarten chemical attack Trump: Talks on controversial Nile dam 'went well' Brazil judge authorises Lula's release from jail Advertisement BLOODY COURTROOMGruesome images of the bloody courtroom scene, some 250 kilometres southeast of Bangkok, circulated on social media.Thailand has high rates of gun ownership and petty personal disputes, romantic and business rivalries are often resolved with bullets.But the incident is the latest in a series of high-profile courthouse shootings that have exposed flaws in the legal system's security.A week ago three drug suspects -- including an American -- shot and stabbed their way out of a court in the seaside town of Pattaya before being tracked down by police.Early last month a Thai judge in the insurgency-battered south shot himself in the chest in front of a packed court after acquitting several murder suspects and decrying the judicial system in an impassioned speech. In the headlines Heavy floods hit Coast – VIDEO Counties mostly affected by floods are Mombasa and Kilifi. The rogue police force of Juja -VIDEO Police reforms come into question as protectors turn into tormentors. Cameroonian at centre of FKF scam 'vanishes' Another Kenyan athlete banned for doping Wife of murdered Kiru principal put on her defence Culture, cost limit access to family planning services Trump says US got eyes on Baghdadi successor Jimmy Carter in hospital for brain procedure