By AGENCIES

More by this Author

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for further tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mr Johnson on March 27 said he was experiencing mild symptoms of the virus and had to self-isolate. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he said via Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth on Monday thanked frontline workers in their efforts against the pandemic. "We will succeed. We will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again," she told the nation.