Britain's US ambassador Kim Darroch resigns after Trump spat

Wednesday July 10 2019

Kim Darroch

British ambassador to the US Kim Darroch speaks during a past event. He resigned on July 10, 2019 after drawing US President Donald Trump's ire for criticising his administration in leaked confidential cables to London. PHOTO | ALEX WONG | GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
More by this Author

Britain's ambassador to Washington Kim Darroch said on Wednesday he was resigning after drawing US President Donald Trump's ire for criticising his administration in leaked confidential cables to London.

"The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like," Darroch wrote in his resignation letter. "I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador."

More follows.