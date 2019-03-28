 UK plans third Brexit deal vote on Friday - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World

UK plans third Brexit deal vote in parliament on Friday

Thursday March 28 2019

Brexit

Pro-Brexit activist Joseph Afrane (centre) holds a placard and waves a Union flag as he demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London on March 28, 2019. PHOTO | DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS | AFP 

In Summary

  • Bercow has previously blocked a third vote on the deal, invoking a 17th-century statute that prevents parliament from voting on the same thing again and again.
Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

LONDON

Britain's government on Thursday said it intended to hold a third parliamentary vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on Friday.

House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said the government was still awaiting the go-ahead from House of Commons speaker John Bercow.

"We recognise that any motion brought forward tomorrow will need to be compliant with the speaker's ruling and that discussion is ongoing," Leadsom, who represents the government in parliament, told MPs.

"A motion will be tabled just as soon as possible and obviously by later today," Leadsom said Thursday.

Speaker Bercow has previously blocked a third vote on the deal, invoking a 17th-century statute that prevents parliament from voting on the same thing again and again.

Related Content

"The only way we ensure we leave in good time on May 22 is by approving the withdrawal agreement by 11:00pm on March 29," she said.

Leadsom pointed out that EU leaders had granted an extension until May 22 "provided that the withdrawal agreement is approved by the House of Commons this week".

Related Stories

3  hours ago

Brexit crisis deepens, May vows to quit - VIDEO

Anger as MPs reject a series of changes agreed with EU.

  • 13  hours ago Theresa May pledges to quit to save Brexit plan