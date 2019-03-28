By AFP

LONDON

Britain's government on Thursday said it intended to hold a third parliamentary vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal on Friday.

House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom said the government was still awaiting the go-ahead from House of Commons speaker John Bercow.

"We recognise that any motion brought forward tomorrow will need to be compliant with the speaker's ruling and that discussion is ongoing," Leadsom, who represents the government in parliament, told MPs.

"A motion will be tabled just as soon as possible and obviously by later today," Leadsom said Thursday.

Speaker Bercow has previously blocked a third vote on the deal, invoking a 17th-century statute that prevents parliament from voting on the same thing again and again.

"The only way we ensure we leave in good time on May 22 is by approving the withdrawal agreement by 11:00pm on March 29," she said.