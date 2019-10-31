alexa US House formalises Trump impeachment process in landmark vote - Daily Nation
US House formalises Trump impeachment process in landmark vote

Thursday October 31 2019

Nancy Pelosi

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi delivers remarks at a press conference at the US Capitol on October 31, 2019 in Washington, DC. PHOTO | CHIP SOMODEVILLA |AFP 

AFP
By AFP
Washington

Congress formally opened a new, public phase of its presidential investigation Thursday as US lawmakers voted for the first time to advance the impeachment process against Donald Trump.

"Today, the House takes the next step forward as we establish the procedures for open hearings conducted by the House Intelligence Committee so that the public can see the facts for themselves," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said shortly before the vote.

The chamber voted largely along party lines, 232 to 196, to formalise the process, which also provides for opportunities for Trump's counsel to cross-examine witnesses.