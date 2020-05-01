US approves Gilead's remdesivir drug for Covid-19 patients
Friday May 1 2020
Washington, DC
Gilead's antiviral drug remdesivir has been authorised by US regulators for emergency use on coronavirus patients, President Donald Trump announced Friday.
US medical officials have announced evidence from a trial that remdesivir helped patients with serious cases of Covid-19 recover faster.
Trump has been a vocal supporter of remdesivir as a possible way to bring the novel coronavirus pandemic under control. Nearly 65,000 Americans have died in the global crisis.