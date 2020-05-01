alexa US approves Gilead's remdesivir drug for Covid-19 patients - Daily Nation
US approves Gilead's remdesivir drug for Covid-19 patients

Friday May 1 2020

coronavirus

US President Donald Trump speaks about the use of first drug shown to help coronavirus patients that is made by Gilead in the Oval Office of the White House on May 1, 2020, in Washington, DC. PHOTO | JIM WATSON | AFP 



  • US medical officials have announced evidence from a trial that remdesivir helped patients with serious cases of Covid-19 recover faster.
AFP
By AFP
Washington, DC

Gilead's antiviral drug remdesivir has been authorised by US regulators for emergency use on coronavirus patients, President Donald Trump announced Friday.

US medical officials have announced evidence from a trial that remdesivir helped patients with serious cases of Covid-19 recover faster.

Trump has been a vocal supporter of remdesivir as a possible way to bring the novel coronavirus pandemic under control. Nearly 65,000 Americans have died in the global crisis.