State Department tells US citizens to leave Iraq 'immediately'

Saturday January 4 2020

Iranians tear up a US flag

Iranians tear up a US flag during a demonstration in Tehran on January 3, 2020, following the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards Major General Qasem Soleimani in a US strike on his convoy at Baghdad international airport. PHOTO | ATTA KENARE | AFP 

In Summary

  • The US killed the commander of the Iranian Quds Force in a strike on Baghdad's international airport, which also killed the deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed Al-Shaabi paramilitary force.
AFP
AFP
Washington

The State Department on Friday told US citizens to leave Iraq "immediately," after an American strike killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

"Due to heightened tensions in Iraq and the region, we urge US citizens to depart Iraq immediately," the State Department tweeted.

"Due to Iranian-backed militia attacks at the US Embassy compound, all consular operations are suspended. US citizens should not approach the Embassy."

Tensions in Iraq were already running high after pro-Iranian protesters laid siege the US embassy earlier this week.

The US announced earlier Friday that it had killed the commander of the Iranian Quds Force in a strike on Baghdad's international airport, which also killed the deputy chief of Iraq's powerful Hashed Al-Shaabi paramilitary force.

