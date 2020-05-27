alexa US toll of new virus deaths under 700 for third day straight - Daily Nation
 
  
US toll of new virus deaths under 700 for third day straight

Wednesday May 27 2020

New York Stock Exchange

Medical workers check traders wearing masks as they arrive at the New York Stock Exchange on May 26, 2020. The US has posted a toll of less than 700 new coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row. PHOTO | JOHANNES EISELE | AFP 

In Summary

  • The number of cases of infection stands at more than 1.68 million.
AFP
By AFP
Washington

The United States has posted a toll of less than 700 new coronavirus deaths for the third day in a row, the Johns Hopkins University tracker said Tuesday.

A total of 657 people have died in the past 24 hours as of 8:30 pm (0030 GMT), the Baltimore-based institution said.

The overall death toll is now 98,875, and the number of cases of infection stands at more than 1.68 million, it said.

Both are the highest anywhere in the world.