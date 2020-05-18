alexa US records 820 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours - Daily Nation
 
  
US records 820 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Monday May 18 2020

Supporters of US President Trump

Supporters of US President Trump hold a rally on May 16, 2020 to call for the reopening of the California economy. On Sunday, the US recorded 820 new coronavirus fatalities in the previous 24 hours. PHOTO | MARK RALSTON | AFP 

Washington

The United States on Sunday recorded 820 new coronavirus fatalities in the previous 24 hours, but the country's total death count neared 90,000, a Johns Hopkins University tracker reported.

The latest toll, marked at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday), was the lowest since 776 daily deaths were recorded on May 10, but the count ranged as high as 1,894 in subsequent days.

According to the real-time tracker by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins, the United States has 1,486,376 cases of novel coronavirus.

That figure and the death toll are by far the world's highest.