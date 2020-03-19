alexa Coronavirus: US suspends visa services worldwide - Daily Nation
Coronavirus: US suspends visa services worldwide

Thursday March 19 2020

US visa

An international traveller leaves the Customs and Immigration area of Dulles International Airport June 29, 2017 in Dulles, Virginia. FILE PHOTO | PAUL J. RICHARDS | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
Washington

The United States is suspending routine visa services in most countries because of the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department announced late Wednesday.

It said embassies and consulates in "most countries worldwide... will cancel all routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments as of March 18, 2020."

It did not specify which countries would be exempted from the suspension, which was in response to "worldwide challenges" related to the deadly pandemic.