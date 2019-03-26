 Abortion: US toughens policy against foreign NGOs - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World

US toughens policy against foreign NGOs that perform abortions

Tuesday March 26 2019

US abortion

Activists from the Population Connection Action Fund outside Trump International Hotel during a protest against the Global Gag Rule which bans health care providers from referring, providing or discussing abortion with their patients, January 23, 2019. PHOTO | ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS | AFP 

In Summary

  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Tuesday a tightening of the policy, saying the US will refuse to provide assistance to foreign NGOs that give financial support to other foreign groups involved in what he called the "global abortion industry."
Advertisement
By AFP
More by this Author

WASHINGTON,

The United States announced Tuesday it is toughening a policy denying funding to foreign NGOs that perform or promote abortions.

When he came to power in 2017, President Donald Trump restored the policy first announced by then President Ronald Reagan in 1984 at an international conference in Mexico City.

Since then, Democratic presidents have scrapped the rule and Republican ones have reinstituted it.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Tuesday a tightening of the policy, saying the US will refuse to provide assistance to foreign NGOs that give financial support to other foreign groups involved in what he called the "global abortion industry."

"We will enforce a strict prohibition on backdoor funding schemes and end-runs around our policy. American taxpayer dollars will not be used to underwrite abortions," Mr Pompeo told reporters.

Related Content

In 2017, progressive and women's advocacy groups criticized the Trump administration for reinstituting the so-called Mexico City policy.

They expressed fear of clinics closing around the world and of an increase in clandestine or dangerous back-alley abortions.

Mr Pompeo said the US will be able to fulfill its goal of aiding public health around the world even while imposing these abortion-related restrictions.

Related Stories

Sat Feb 02 06:57:00 EAT 2019

US top court faces litmus test on abortion

This is one of the most polarising issues in an already divided nation.

  • Thu May 03 15:48:57 EAT 2018 Trump deals blow to Kenyan clinic over abortion
  • Mon Feb 18 11:30:00 EAT 2019 Pakistani women seek abortions as birth control
  • Sat Jan 19 01:59:00 EAT 2019 WANJOHI: Men should now play their role in ending abortions