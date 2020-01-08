By AGENCIES

Non-governmental humanitarian organisation Iran Red Crescent has said there is no chance of finding survivors from the wreckage of a plane that crashed just outside Tehran.

The Boeing 737 plane carrying 170 people crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran early Wednesday, Iranian media reported.

Early reports indicate that the Ukranian Airlines plane may have crashed due to technical difficulties.

The plane was bound for Kiev, Ukraine.

It crashed about eight minutes after takeoff, flight tracking websites indicate.

Local media reported that 10 ambulances were sent to the crash site.

There were no suggested links between the crash and Iran's Wednesday morning missile strikes on American bases in Iraq.