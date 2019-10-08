alexa UN may run out of money by end of October: Guterres - Daily Nation
UN may run out of money by end of October: Guterres

Tuesday October 8 2019

UN Secretary General António Guterres

UN Secretary General António Guterres speaks at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, 2019 in New York. The United Nations is running a deficit of $230 million, Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on October 7, 2019, and may run out of money by the end of October. PHOTO | DON EMMERT | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
United States,

The United Nations is running a deficit of $230 million (Sh23 billion), Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, and may run out of money by the end of October.

In a letter intended for the 37,000 employees at the UN secretariat and obtained by AFP, Guterres said unspecified "additional stop-gap measures" would have to be taken to ensure salaries and entitlements are paid.

"Member States have paid only 70 percent of the total amount needed for our regular budget operations in 2019. This translates into a cash shortage of $230 million (Sh23 billion) at the end of September. We run the risk of depleting our backup liquidity reserves by the end of the month," he wrote.

MITIGATION

To cut costs, Guterres mentioned postponing conferences and meetings and reducing services, while also restricting official travel to only essential activities and taking measures to save energy.

Guterres had asked member states earlier this year to up contributions to the world body to head off cash flow problems, but they refused, a UN official said on condition of anonymity.

"The ultimate responsibility for our financial health lies with Member States," Guterres said.

Not including what it pays for peacekeeping operations, the UN's operating budget for 2018-2019 is close to $5.4 billion (Sh540 trillion), with the United States contributing 22 percent.