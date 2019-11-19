alexa Unnamed buyer to take 20 737 MAX planes, Boeing says - Daily Nation
Unnamed buyer to take 20 737 MAX planes, Boeing says

Tuesday November 19 2019

Boeing 737 MAX

Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are stored in an area adjacent to Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. FILE PHOTO | STEPHEN BRASHEAR | GETTY IMAGES | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
New York

Boeing has reached a deal with an unnamed airline customer to sell 20 737 MAX planes for $2.3 billion, a Boeing spokesman said Tuesday.

The agreement is a "firm" order and will be disclosed at a later time by the customer at a formal announcement in the carrier's home market, the spokesman said.

The announcement comes on top of an order for 10 MAX planes by Turkey's SunExpress and a letter of intent from Air Astana for another 30 MAX planes.

The MAX has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes.