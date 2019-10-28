By AFP

WASHINGTON

The US House of Representatives will vote Thursday on a resolution that formalises the path forward in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, including upcoming public hearings, a senior Democratic aide said.

The measure will "lay out the next steps for the inquiry", the aide told AFP Monday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi informed fellow Democrats about the plan, which appears aimed at pushing back against Trump and Republicans who have argued an impeachment proceeding lacks authorisation without a full floor vote.