'We don't retreat in face of America': Iran president

Wednesday January 8 2020

Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (left) chairing a cabinet meeting in Tehran on January 8, 2020, after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near the airport in the Iranian capital early in the morning. PHOTO | HO | IRANIAN PRESIDENCY | AFP 

AFP
By AFP
Tehran,

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic republic's response on Wednesday to a US strike that killed one of its general shows "we don't retreat in the face of America".

"If America has committed a crime... it should know that it will receive a decisive response," Rouhani said in a televised address, hours after Iran fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops.

"If they are wise, they won't take any other action at this juncture."

More follows.