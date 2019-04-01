 Woman gives birth to granddaughter for her son - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World

US woman gives birth to granddaughter for her son

Monday April 1 2019

Uma Louise Dougherty-Eledge

Cecile Eledge carried Uma who was conceived through in vitro fertilisation. PHOTO | CHEN HU | UNSPLASH  

Advertisement
By NATION REPORTER
More by this Author

A 61-year-old US woman has given birth to her own granddaughter — after carrying the baby for her son and his husband.

According to CNN, Matthew Eledge, 32, and Elliot Dougherty, 29, recently welcomed daughter Uma Louise Dougherty-Eledge after Matthew’s mum Cecile Eledge acted as a surrogate.

Cecile delivered Uma Louise in Omaha, Nebraska a week ago weighing 2.6 kilograms. 

CNN reports the baby was conceived via in vitro fertilisation. Matthew donated the sperm and his husband’s sister Lea Yribe was the egg donor.

"When you are gay and married and want to have a kid, you go into it with knowledge that you are going to have to create a family in a special way," said Matthew Eledge in an interview with CNN. "There are creative, unique ways to build a family."

Photographer Ariel Panowicz witnessed the delivery and took these photos.

Elliot Dougherty (left) and Matthew Eledge hold

Elliot Dougherty (left) and Matthew Eledge hold their daughter Uma. PHOTO | INSTAGRAM

The gay couple welcome their baby who was born

The gay couple welcome their baby who was born a week ago. PHOTO | INSTAGRAM