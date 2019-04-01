By NATION REPORTER

A 61-year-old US woman has given birth to her own granddaughter — after carrying the baby for her son and his husband.

According to CNN, Matthew Eledge, 32, and Elliot Dougherty, 29, recently welcomed daughter Uma Louise Dougherty-Eledge after Matthew’s mum Cecile Eledge acted as a surrogate.

Cecile delivered Uma Louise in Omaha, Nebraska a week ago weighing 2.6 kilograms.

CNN reports the baby was conceived via in vitro fertilisation. Matthew donated the sperm and his husband’s sister Lea Yribe was the egg donor.

"When you are gay and married and want to have a kid, you go into it with knowledge that you are going to have to create a family in a special way," said Matthew Eledge in an interview with CNN. "There are creative, unique ways to build a family."

Photographer Ariel Panowicz witnessed the delivery and took these photos.

Elliot Dougherty (left) and Matthew Eledge hold their daughter Uma. PHOTO | INSTAGRAM