In 1999 Colorado was rocked by a school massacres when two teenage boys shot and killed 12 classmates and a teacher at Columbine High School in the town of Littleton before killing themselves.

In recent months the US has been rocked by a number of school shootings that have sparked a student-led movement to change gun laws.

By AFP

Washington

A US radio presenter who wished for a "nice school shooting" to interrupt coverage of Donald Trump's impeachment hearings has had his show cancelled.

Chuck Bonniwell made the comments after railing against the "never-ending" coverage of the impeachment hearings on the "Chuck & Julie" show on Colorado radio station 710 KNUS, according to local NBC affiliate KUSA.

"You know, you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt" it he told his co-host during Tuesday's broadcast, a recording of which was obtained by KUSA.

His co-host quickly jumped in, saying "No, no, don't even say that. Don't call us. Chuck didn't say that."

Bonniwell then added "...which no-one would be hurt" before taking a call from a listener.

On Wednesday 710 KNUS said it had cancelled the "Chuck & Julie" show.

"Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms... a programming decision was made to end the program immediately," it said in a statement posted to Twitter.

