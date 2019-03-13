By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

The church leadership, and thus, its members, are in no way an ally of the Kenyan people, or interested in seeing justice and fairness served.

The writing is on the wall. Not once has any major denominational church leadership largely and loudly supported something outside of itself and its own enrichment, aggrandisement and establishment. Every time there is that one church leader who does, they are immediately ostracised and victimised by the main body, which purports to be the body of Jesus Christ, loving its members as Christ loved them.

It's all a lie, and everyone should be calling them out on it. There's enough evidence to show why.

When I speak of the church leadership, I mean the people who go on television to hold press conferences; I mean the spokespersons behind every church's declarations; and I mean the people who buy into the lies they are peddled as well.

Instead of holding press conferences, perhaps the church should be listening to their own press instead of holding a deaf ear to it. How is it that the church can be so out of tune with reality?

Funny how church nowadays is willing to have mentorship sessions priced in the thousands in a country where only three percent earn above Sh100,000. If they were so invested in mentorship, would they be charging, and would it be that much? Does Jesus charge to save you, and isn't salvation worth more?

Funny how churches want to shame those who they deem sinners by making them 'confess' in front of congregations – to whom they owe no explanation – and funny how selectively these victims are picked. Shouldn't everyone be called in front to confess, then, or is it just unmarried pregnant women and single mothers?

Funny how churches will busy themselves calling out Linus Kaikai for telling the truth, unable to see the rot in their midst, permeating in the form of herpes-spreading musicians and their compatriots who sanctify them by doing collaborations and declarations with everyone but the person they gave the herpes to. Is it that once you do a song saying sorry, all of a sudden you've changed? Does melody hold some transformation that we mortals don't know about? Does it still work if the song is talentless and lacklustre?

Funny how churches will jubilantly take the money of rapists, killers, liars, adulterers, fornicators and swindlers, preaching a water they can afford but taking a wine for the road as they ignore their sins. No, they don't have to confess in front of the church. Yes, the blood of Jesus washes selectively. Yes, of course they support their man in the election. In fact, he must be led to the front seats of the church, the pew closest to the pastor, because his tithe envelope is the biggest and will buy a Range Rover for Daddy – sorry – Pastor.

Funny how.

2 Peter 2:1-3:

But false prophets also arose among the people, just as there will be false teachers among you, who will secretly bring in destructive heresies, even denying the Master who bought them, bringing upon themselves swift destruction. And many will follow their sensuality, and because of them the way of truth will be blasphemed. And in their greed they will exploit you with fabricated stories. Their condemnation from long ago is not idle, and their destruction is not asleep.