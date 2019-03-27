Many Kenyans are starving in Turkana and Baringo counties as politicians engage in what they do best - politics. Musician Akothee on the other hand sees an opportunity to demonstrate the brighter side of humanity. And the morality watchdog Ezekiel Mutua keeps mum like he's on a trip to Pluto. God is watching!

By ABIGAIL ARUNGA

Here's the thing.

Not only are our leaders failing us in astronomical fashion, but there are clear actions by concerned Kenyans to prove that what they are unwilling to do is entirely possible.

Two points: if Kenyan leaders cared about Kenyans, then more of them would have shown up for the parliamentary sitting discussing the drought, no? Did you see pictures on social media of the empty benches during the proceedings?

It makes you wonder what we bother doing elections for. And it makes you wonder what we pay taxes for (apparently, for empty seats. We throw good money after bad, it gets worse). We literally pay taxes for hot air. I wonder what else they were doing as Kenyans starve to death? Probably using that same energy to deny that people can die from hunger in the first place. Which, of course, is just as important as helping these people.

Akothee, she of the vilified leg-spreading fame, is spreading her legs in a different direction - partnering with Silverstone Air under her Akothee Safaris brand to take food to Turkana. She saw what was happening on the news - we've all seen the gruesome images - and decided to put her money and influence Turkana residents’ mouth are, consolidated funds and foods and took them to Turkana. Actual action is possible - especially when you consider the fact that MPs are just as capable of doing the very same thing with their time and resources - now that they have plenty of time left over from not actually working.

KENYANS FOR KENYA

Forget Kenyans for Kenya. Akothee is an actual Kenyan for Kenya. This woman went to give out food in Turkana and promote tourism there as well, in a huge way - by, for example, donning the traditional wear of the Turkana people, and handing out the food personally, as she oversaw the distribution and even creating a tourism package with Akothee Safaris to encourage sustained growth. I hope to God that the only scandal following this benevolence will be the one Ezekiel Mutua will create from his lofty height of morally ambiguous fundamentalist religion that seems incapable of using its hands. Because in the absence of Kenyans who care about other Kenyans like Akothee, we're really on our own.

James 2:14-18

What good is it, my brothers, if someone says he has faith but does not have works? Can that faith save him? If a brother or sister is poorly clothed and lacking in daily food, and one of you says to them, ''Go in peace, be warmed and filled,'' without giving them the things needed for the body, what good is that?