By RUTH MBULA

More than 10 houses have been torched and several others vandalised in fresh inter-clan clashes in Transmara West Sub-county, Narok.

The houses were torched on Tuesday evening and were still smouldering when the Nation visited on Wednesday.

The clashes between two Maasai clans along the Nkararo-Enooretet boundary have now escalated to several villages, raising tension in the region.

Sikawa, Moita, Ndonyo and Oldanyati villages have been affected.

Trans Mara West police boss Mr Dahir Abdullahi said six houses were torched but locals said they numbered 15.

SUSPECTS

Ten houses were burned last Friday at Oldanyati and Moita.

Two suspects were arrested and Mr Abdullahi said security agents were pursuing others.

He added that police had been patrolling the volatile region since the Friday incident.

“We have increased our surveillance. The Trans Mara security committee has visited the area and had talks with residents,” said the police boss.

APPEAL

Some of the affected families on Wednesday told the Nation that they feared for the lives following the incidents that came a few days after a man's killing.

Police have been linked to the killing.

Keyian MCA Mark Mukut said the situation was getting out of hand.

"It's becoming worse here. We are appealing to the government to get to the bottom of these clashes," he said.

Ms Mercy Nesiria accused elected leaders from the region of ignoring their plight.

"Where are our leaders? Why has Governor Samuel Tunai and our MP Gideon Konchella remained silent? We want them to intervene," said Ms Nesiria.

Ms Kiramatisho Shai, another affected resident, said her food store was torched and her house vandalised.

“The perpetrators are young boys. They stormed into this place brandishing guns,” she said.

FRESH FIGHTING

Ms Irene Suki said they scampered for safety when the attackers invaded their homes.

“They stole my property, destroyed my house and torched the food store,” said Ms Suki.

Ms Doreen Suki said the happenings signalled fresh fighting.

“We are calling on authorities to be vigilant and ensure those behind the attacks are brought to book,” she said.

SHOOTINGS

Two weeks ago, 15-year-old Sunkuli Ntiwas was shot by police during a bloody confrontation with warriors.

Sunkuli was a form two student at Manyatta Secondary School in Migori County.

He was at home following government’s order to close schools as a result of the dreaded coronavirus epidemic.

Two other boys were rushed to Tenwek Mission Hospital in Bomet County, where they were treated and discharged.

Police say the three boys were shot in the war zone but residents claim they were watching the fighting from their homes.

LONG BATTLE

Authorities have unsuccessfully tried to end the clashes that have lasted three decades.

The Trans Mara intra-border dispute, which has left dozens dead and hundreds maimed, has raged on since 1976, according to government records.