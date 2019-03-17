EMPTY TALK: President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive requiring government to buy locally assembled vehicles, just like similar past pronouncements, will not achieve anything, remarks David Kilonzi. When he was Finance minister, David recalls, Mr Kenyatta banned the use of fuel guzzlers of over 2000cc capacity by government officials, which was later quietly abandoned. Also ignored with blatant impunity, he adds, was the directive that all government officials should fly Kenya Airways. Against this background, he’s convinced that even the order on locally assembled vehicles will just come to naught. His contact is [email protected]

HAIL GOOD TEACHERS: The Teachers Service Commission, university don XN Iraki notes, has quite rightly been "very vocal on the number of teachers sacked over love affairs with their students". However, he strongly feels that it would only be fair to also list the number of good teachers who have performed not just as they were expected to, but have gone beyond their call of duty. "Such publicity on bad teachers gives the profession a bad name, the same way a few bad Kenyans have made the country look like a sea of corruption. This is so and yet there are lots of Kenyans who have made their wealth honestly," concludes the don, signing off in solidarity as Mwalimu Iraki. Contact is [email protected]

SPARE TEACHERS: For his part, MacDennis Mutuma, a teacher at Nair's School in Murang'a, is also disappointed that the profession is no longer being treated as the noble undertaking it should be, and still is, in many countries. “The Kenyan teacher is unappreciated, trampled upon, ridiculed and unrecognised. Unfortunately, the union leaders have been silenced and can’t fight for their welfare, including their medical scheme. The health services are very poor. Why should teachers be coerced into this raw deal?" His contact is [email protected]

ROTTEN FEW: The future of the world lies in the hands of teachers, says Chris Kiriba. “A teacher is supposed to nurture, care, love and instil moral values in the child. He/she is in loco parentis (in place of a parent) while children are at school. It’s sad to hear that some of those supposed to be shepherds of children are exploiting the innocence of their flock. “The TSC”, he pleads, "should not spare any efforts to remove these 'beasts' from the classroom. It’s high time the government came up with stringent measures to curb the menace. To act as a deterrent, he’s proposing the castration of those found culpable. Contact is chriskiriba14 @gmail.com

OUR CHILDREN: The saddest news, Michael Mburu says, is the revelation that the very people entrusted with the care of pupils are the same ones that have been harming them. Michael is challenging the government to take stern action to curb the menace. “Heads should roll from Education ministry headquarters in Nairobi to the sub-locations through education county offices. Private schools should also be targeted. I wonder why Knut and Kuppet don't care about the safety of children and are only interested in their own welfare." His contact is [email protected]

GRAFT WAR: An exclusive focus on sleaze, John T. Mukui warns, can be a genuine audit of government operations, though it can also divert attention from current issues such as the turbulence surrounding the Kenya Airways, and, “in times of budgetary pressures, it reduces the spending of money that is not there, in the first place”. On the latter, he adds, “an anti-corruption crusade spreads panic among public personnel that slows down the approval of new procurement plans, and delays in paying contractors for ongoing work and what has been completed". His contact is [email protected]

CITY TRAFFIC: A light railway service is the answer to Nairobi’s perennial commuter transport woes, says Ken Butiko. He welcomes the government’s announcement that it intends to refurbish the old railway system and buy diesel trains to serve Nairobians, who have to contend daily with massive traffic jams and seemingly relentless congestion by matatus and private cars. The plan, he adds, will be a massive boost to the metropolis in the sun. “No world-class city with a rapidly increasing population can solve its transport problems without a railway network. I hope corruption doesn’t eat the dream," he concludes. His contact is [email protected]