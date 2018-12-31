FRIDAY ARRESTS: The mounting outcry and bitter criticism of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations over the arrest of some prominent corruption suspects on Fridays is hypocritical, says Ken Butiko. He adds: “I Wonder whether this is because these untouchables are now being shaken!” Ordinary Kenyan suspects are often arrested on Friday and locked up in police cells until Monday, when they are produced in court, and no one complains at this. “Let them feel it like other fellow Kenyans,” says Ken, whose contact is ke[email protected]

SPEEDING MAYHEM: The deadly antics of the notorious, speeding muguka/miraa transporters continues despite the ongoing crackdown on errant motorists, says Prof Maina Muchara. Despite even Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet having been on the receiving end of the mayhem several months ago, the don adds, the Toyota Probox cars continue to wreak havoc on the Meru-Embu-Kirinyaga-Murang’a and Kiambu highway. The traffic commandants in those counties, he charges, must be “sound asleep and snoring on the job”. His contact is [email protected]

POLICE HARASSMENT: Police on the western outskirts of Nairobi, especially in Kinoo area, off the Naivasha highway, are notorious for hounding innocent city residents peacefully going about their business, says Frank Njenga. The high incidence of harassment of pedestrians has peaked during this holiday season and, he’s convinced, it’s motivated by much more than the need to enhance security. Attempts at getting an explanation from their bosses have been ignored, says Frank. “Who will rein in these wayward officers?” His contact is [email protected]

DEADLY POOLS: The many swimming pool deaths reported in hotels during the holidays could easily have been avoided, says Jimmy Thumbi. What is quite unforgivable, he adds, is that some of the people drowned and yet the hotels are not only supposed to offer safe swimming gear, including life jackets and floaters, but also have professional lifesavers on standby to enforce strict guidelines on the use of the facilities. “Hotels that allow patrons to swim while drunk are also guilty of criminal negligence and should be held liable,” says Jimmy. His contact [email protected]

WELL-LIT FETE: A resident of Funyula Sub-County in Busia County, Kevin Owuor, is grateful to Kenya Power for enabling him and his neighbours near Sibale Primary School to have a well-lit festive season. He’s elated that the utility removed a faulty transformer that had cut off electricity to the area for about three weeks and “replaced it with a bigger and more reliable one”. Kevin wishes to thank Watchie for highlighting the problem, and the local Kenya Power staff for moving quickly to end the agony and inconvenience of the loyal customers. His contact is [email protected]

NATIONALITY UNITY: Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s call for a government of national unity “is superfluous fallacy”, says Patrick Tutui. Jubilee Party, he adds, won the 2017 General Election and established the national government and some county governments. “Every part of the country has the two layers of government, which makes Mr Musyoka’s suggestion unnecessary. Kenya needs to strengthen democracy through parties. The import of the Uhuru-Raila handshake was to unify the country.” His contact is [email protected]