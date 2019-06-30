BAD BEHAVIOUR: MPs are increasingly behaving badly, says Eliab Otiato, who cannot help admonishing the “so-called honourable” leaders for conduct that “leaves a lot to be desired”. He is particularly upset that the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee had the cheek to deny journalists seats and yet they had been formally invited to cover its proceedings at Parliament Buildings, Nairobi. “That was pure torture. But it is not all: The sound equipment was awful, giving the scribes a rough time. And the lawmakers would not share the canteen and toilets with the journalists. It was a shame to see the journalists sitting on the floor with their legs stretched!” His contact is [email protected]

***

DIPLOMATIC HUMILITY: The humble display by the ambassador who is often driven in Nairobi in a simple Peugeot car should “put the fat cats in our government to shame”, remarks Githuku Mungai. He was elated to spot the small vehicle flying a foreign flag on Kipande Road on Friday morning. He is hugely disappointed that some top people in the ministries continue to buy expensive cars in a struggling economy. Some of these Kenyans, he laments, believe that one can only be seen to have made it in life if one drives or is driven in a big car. His contact is [email protected]

***

OFFER FOR DIGNITY: Francis Njuguna, a man who has relentlessly single-handedly championed the need for the quick restoration of the statue of the late Cabinet minister, freedom fighter and labour union leader Thomas Joseph “TJ” Mboya, on Moi Avenue in downtown Nairobi, is elated at the offer from the Machakos governor, Dr Alfred Mutua, to do so soon. Says he: “On the neglected heroes’ statues, did I hear the other day the Machakos governor saying he plans to assist us, the Nairobians, to refurbish the statue of Tom Mboya right at the heart of our capital city? This, to me, is most welcome. Kudos, Mr Governor for this promise.” His contact is [email protected]

***

PASSPORT PAIN: Terribly saddened by the moving tales of the Kenyans who have been sleeping out in the open at the Immigration Department headquarters at Nyayo House, in Nairobi, to apply for the new e-passports to meet the August 31 deadline, Dr Mansukh Shah says this should never be the case. “When applying for the digital driving licences, people book appointments online and it takes a very short time to get it. Why can’t the people go online and download the new passport applications? It will save the repeated trips to Immigration.” His contact is [email protected]

***

SOMALIA BORDER ROW: An amicable solution to the raging maritime border dispute between Somalia and Kenya is possible, says Alnashir Walji, calling for quick deliberations to prevent an escalation into a deadly conflict. From the outset, Alnashir pleads, all should preach good neighbourliness, which is essential as the two countries work with the United States to flush out Al-Shabaab terrorists, who pose a grave threat to the region. He also doesn’t see why Somalia cannot be admitted into the East African Community. “Forging cordial relations between Nairobi and Mogadishu will boost bilateral ties and trade to grow both economies.” His contact is [email protected]

***

UNISEX RIGHTS: The unmasking of a male nurse intern allegedly masquerading as a woman at an Eldoret hospital, and who has reportedly competed overseas as a female athlete, has brought to the fore the pressure those “trapped in the wrong body”, or are neither male nor female, quietly endure, says Wambu Misheck. He has also keenly followed the tribulations of top South African athlete Caster Semenya over competition rules. “This outlier group of people is being pushed into boxes which fit our ticks. Let us recognise that a third sex exists.” His contact is [email protected]