NOISY RACKET: Even as he joins fellow Kenyans in mourning Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, Stephen Nandwa hopes his family will get justice over a two-day promotion that was done at the back of their Komarock house in Nairobi by the telco’s customer care team, who just arrived and pitched tent without the owners’ consent. Asked for a permit or notice, Stephen claims, they didn’t produce any. And for two days, May 11-12, his family had to put up with loud noise. On being confronted, they offered some free Wi-Fi service and T-shirts, which was rejected. “I strongly believe that an apology and compensation will be in order,” says Stephen, whose contact is [email protected]

***

SEWER WORKS: While Kiambu County is doing well to extend sewer lines to areas that had not been covered, Anthony Kaguimah is unhappy about the quality of the works. Waxing knowledgeable about the specifications, Anthony takes issue with the laying of six-inch PVC pipes to collect sewerage from the mushrooming blocks of apartments in the Kikuyu Kidifarmaco area. “This is a waste of public funds as the sewer line cannot support the fast-growing population and could become a health hazard. The line laid can only support single households.” His contact is [email protected]

***

HELD BY THE KNEC: The Kenya National Examinations Council has upset Bernard Gitonga. He asked for a correction of mix-ups on the certificates on two KCPE exam candidates but that has not been done for nearly six years. Bernard’s nephew, Kariuki Dennis Macharia (Index No. 14333112042), and a classmate, Njiru Newton Murimi (Index 14333112041), sat the 2013 exam at Kathande, Embu County. But when their certificates were released, the photos had been swapped. That has made it difficult for the duo to join college or apply for a job. Last year, he asked the Knec to correct the anomaly and personally paid Sh5,000 per certificate. His contact is Tel 0723 28 98 53 or [email protected]

***

PROMISES DEPARTMENT: Urgently calling Kenya Power is Japheth Ochieng, who is beginning to doubt whether its once-reputable emergency response team still exists. How can this be when, more than two months since transformer No. 39318, serving his neighbourhood in Nyakach, Kisumu County, blew up? The residents promptly reported the fault but, despite a series of “promises upon promises”, the problem persists. “There are people whose livelihood depends on electricity. For how long will we wait for the new transformer?” asks Japheth, whose contact is [email protected]

***

CAMPAIGN QUERY: As long-serving Kenya Red Cross Society secretary-general Abbas Gullet, whose name has been synonymous with the organisation, prepares to retire, naturally, he will be sorting out some pending issues to leave a clean slate for his successor. And this, Deno Kiriama believes, is the right time to ask the veteran administrator to shed light on the paybill number the society set up for a special appeal to raise funds for starving Kenyans. It would also be, he adds, an opportune time for Dr Gullet to update the public on how much money was raised. Since some people still have reservations about past campaigns, it will be good to clear the air. Deno’s contact is [email protected]

***

STOWAWAY PUZZLE: As he condoles with the family of the stowaway who fatally fell off a Nairobi-London Kenya Airways flight recently, Antony Irungu is calling for a security audit on JKIA. “It is probable that the man made it to the airport by sneaking through the perimeter fence and hopped onto the plane on the runway shortly before take-off. During these times of terror attacks, nothing should be left to chance. Being an international airport, JKIA deserves the highest level of security to keep intruders out and the travellers and planes safe.” His contact is [email protected]