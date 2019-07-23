PEOPLE POISONERS: That many businesses are hell-bent on pursuing profits at the expense of people’s health is something Antony Irungu finds terribly disgusting. They include butcheries, supermarkets and other outlets that have been lacing meat with deadly chemicals to fool their customers that it’s fresh while it isn’t. Others blatantly and shamelessly discharge effluent from factories into rivers on which the people downstream rely for their water supply. “The government should stop its knee-jerk reactions and protect the people’s health as a priority. Random inspections should continuously be conducted and not just after a media exposé.” His contact is [email protected]

***

LAX INSPECTOR: There is more than meets the eye in the exposé on how meat is kept fresh in some butcheries, supermarkets and other upmarket outlets, remarks university don X.N. Iraki. “This could explain the prevalence of some strange diseases that were rare before. But, more importantly, the Health ministry and county departments of health should pay the Nation for doing their (officials’) work.” “Our health is our wealth and no one should be allowed to play Russian roulette with it,” says Prof Iraki, whose contact is [email protected]

***

IDLE MINDS: Universities and other institutions of higher learning should abolish their long holidays of five to six months between academic years to reduce their students’ duration of study, says Kelvin Mutai. The holidays, which begin in April and end in September, are a huge waste of valuable time for the students, majority of whom can’t find part-time jobs to keep them busy and end up idling and getting into deadly temptations. If Kelvin had his way, only students going out on field attachment would take the long holidays. His contact is [email protected]

***

TWO LEGS GOOD, FOUR LEGS BETTER: In Kenya, some people are more equal than others, Mwangi Karuga says, citing two recent demonstrations in Nairobi. A group of drivers demonstrating against a raw deal they have allegedly been getting from taxi-hailing companies were immediately confronted by police and tear-gassed to disperse them, but another of governors and senators protesting at the revenue allocation to the counties freely marched all the way to the courts without an incident. Yet, “the protests were done at about the same time, in the same city and the same country”, wonders Mwangi, whose contact is [email protected]

***

HYPOCRISY: With football legend Joe Kadenge now buried in his Vihiga County home, Jane Mutharu cannot help taking a swipe at the leaders for their hypocrisy. After several years of struggling with illness, Kadenge passed on and there was a fundraiser that raked in a cool Sh5 million to cater for his funeral. There was even a helicopter — yes, helicopter — to fly the body from Nairobi to Kakamega. That was, of course, a deserved honour to the footballer. But Jane is disappointed about the generosity in death at a time when “many people are dying in hospital for lack of medicines”. She can’t understand why we have to wait to value people when they are dead. Her contact is [email protected]

***

TAINTED POLICE: Food for thought for Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, who has vowed to improve the image of the service, badly tainted by a rampant corruption and brutality of some officers. Njuguna Mwaniki reports that his young daughter sat an examination which had a question on the work of police officers. “She answered that their role is to beat up and arrest people, and the teacher failed her. I had a very hard time trying to convince her that it is to maintain law and order.” His contact is [email protected]