THE CUTTING EDGE

USELESS POST: With the political calm following the March 2018 handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, the government can now make some painful, but essential, decisions, says Taabu Tele. “It should trim the ballooning wage bill by scrapping the post of Chief Administrative Secretary, cleverly crafted to accommodate the tribal kingpins who lose elections”, while “most of the beneficiaries” already scheming a “political comeback in the 2022 poll” after “effectively defrauding the taxpayer by being less productive”. The government, he insists, must walk the austerity talk by getting rid of those useless political offices. His contact is [email protected]

****

ROGUE POLICE: A regular commuter on the Embu-Meru highway, Boniface Njeru says he is always disgusted to see traffic police flag down matatus and openly collect bribes. That happens from as early as 6.30am and right next to Embu University’s main gate. He wishes Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and the Traffic Commandant could rein in the corrupt officers “before they infect the young minds passing through the university gate every morning”. Embu Town, Boniface claims, must have the highest number of crooked traffic police. “Some have been doing so at the same spot for more than 10 years. The directive to remove roadblocks was short-lived.” His contact is [email protected]

****

DISCRIMINATION: NHIF member Ahmed Somow Ahmed is appalled at the alleged discrimination and denial of services. A consultant prescribed a vital test for him, which, he claims, the NHIF turned down without any reason. His son was also denied healthcare with the explanation that Kenyatta National Hospital is a referral institution. A Nairobi private hospital told them it treats public servants only on NHIF. “This reminds me of the Animal Farm classic, where some animals were ‘more equal’ than others. I called NHIF and an official took down my details but has never called me.” He hopes this is not a scam. His NHIF number is 0832679, and his contact Tel 0720769729 or [email protected]

****

SHUNNED DESIGN: During his 10-year tenure President Mwai Kibaki’s government, Harrison Kinyanjui recalls, did wonders in building roads, the most notable being the Thika Superhighway and the various bypasses, greatly easing traffic congestion. Under President Uhuru Kenyatta, the first phase of the standard gauge railway (SGR) was completed and Ngong Road is getting a major facelift. But Harrison has issues with Kiambu Road. While it was properly designed, matatus on the Ruaka-Ruiru route cross the road using the underpass, which has no bus stop, making the overpass useless. His contact is [email protected]