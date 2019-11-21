THE CUTTING EDGE

ACCESS DENIED: As the extension of the SGR to Naivasha is welcomed by some and criticised by others as the “railway to nowhere”, John Njenga is disappointed about the missing roads to the new stations at Ngong and Suswa, southeast of Nairobi. “One cannot ignore the glaring omission of failing to tarmac the roads. With the rains, the roads are almost impassable and, I’m sure, when the dry spell sets in, the dust will be equally intolerable.” His contact is [email protected]

****

BLACKOUT: Calling Kenya Power is Willis Ochoro, a resident of Riverside Estate in Ruaraka Sub-County, worried that since the transformer serving the neighbourhood malfunctioned recently and the utility’s technical staff carted it away, the people risk being attacked by robbers and other vermin hiding behind darkness. Willis recalls that they were promised that the transformer would be serviced and returned the following day or replaced, but this has not happened. “Thieves are taking advantage of the darkness to terrorise residents as security lights are not functioning. We’re also counting losses in our houses from rotting food and in shops. Please restore supply so we can resume our normal lives.” His contact is [email protected]

****

ANALOGUE TITLE DEED: As the government tries to curb the wastage of public resources, Silas Nyambok is happy about the design of the smartcards and digital driving licences to reduce the materials used and cut the cost of making them. But one that has not featured on the list of what needs to be done, he adds, is the sheer waste of the paper used to print land title deeds. According to Silas, there is no good reason why the title deed should be printed on an A3-size paper and yet 95 per cent of the space remains blank. “The details on the document can fit on a paper the size of the new national ID. So, why use the big sheet, or is it one of the colonial relics we can’t shed?” His contact is [email protected]

****

INSECT DELICACY: To boost food safety, Tom Mwiraria asks Kenyans to start eating the abundant “healthy, safe and delicious insects”, whose about 2,000 species are eaten worldwide. “Besides fried wasps with a unique tangy taste, there are mouthwatering caterpillars that burst in your mouth like vanilla yoghurt.” There are also the “inviting ants that crackle in your mouth when eaten raw”. Thanks to the high food prices, increased demand for meat, suspicion about aflatoxin in red meat and milk, and shrinking agricultural land, there is an urgent need to find alternative sources of protein, which have a lesser environmental impact than livestock. His contact is [email protected]