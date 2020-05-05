MISSING IN ACTION: For the past two years, David Jasondu says, Deputy President William Ruto has been aggressively conducting fundraisers across the country, especially for churches. Though it raised eyebrows in some quarters, Jasondu believes it is a really a good gesture by the DP. But since the coronavirus scourge set in, causing massive suffering, including job losses and collapsed businesses, his generosity appears to have dried up. Dr Ruto, he adds, has been missing in action. “Why can’t he now channel some of his millions into aid for the suffering Kenyans? If there was a time to invest in Heaven, as he has always said in defence of his fundraisers, this is it!” His contact is [email protected]

***

ILLUSION: What is worrying Samuel Chege even more on Covid-19 is the pace of testing. “It seems like every 500 tests return 10 or 12 positive cases. Double the tests and you get twice the number of infections. When we are able to do 10,000 tests a day, don’t be shocked to get 200-300 positive cases.” Like Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Chege is advocating forced testing, if the people won’t volunteer, so as to have credible projections. The few tests “will keep giving us an illusion of safety. We are not safe until we can get a big sample space.” His contact is [email protected]

***

RECKLESS ACTIONS: When she recently had some business in Nairobi, Kiambu resident Rose Wambui drove to the city centre and chose to park her car at the old Nakumatt Lifestyle, expecting the safety measures against the coronavirus disease. She could not believe what she saw. Says she: "The guard at the entrance was opening every car to check inside, with no sanitiser whatsoever. With this kind of conduct, the virus can spread on every car door handle this man touches." She is, therefore, to the public health officials to enforce the implementation of the safety measures and discourage these reckless actions. "Let us protect one another," pleads Rose. Her contact is [email protected]

***

PANDEMIC UPDATES: With his daily coronavirus updates, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has set a high bar that Carey Yiembe would like to see emulated. In the Afya House briefings, Carey adds, CS Kagwe announces new infections, deaths and recoveries in the fight the Covid-19 pandemic. “A team comprising the Interior ministry, the Judiciary and the National Treasury should also give their own daily briefs on new corruption cases, trials, convictions and jailing. We can’t just focus on one pandemic and leave this other equally virulent one unchecked!” His contact is [email protected]

***

HEALTHY LIFESTYLE: Since the introduction of the partial lockdown in Nairobi, with the restriction of movement into and out of the city, Njuguna Mwaniki is pleased that the culture of the residents is changing fast with many embracing ways to keep fit. Says he: “I’ve noticed a big increase in the number of people jogging early in the morning. I’ve been having health walks for years but I would only meet a handful of people.” He is happy that there is now a big team relishing this healthy lifestyle. These are some of the positive aspects of the coronavirus clampdown that he hopes will not end when is finally tamed and things return to normal. His contact is [email protected]

***

SHODDY WORKS: The heavy rains are wreaking havoc across the country, but mostly in western Kenya, laments Bonventure Juma. In Mumias, he reports, fast-moving waters recently swept away Mayoni Bridge. This, he argues, has exposed shoddy works. “The contractor was fully aware of the perennial flooding by River Nzoia and should have been taken that into consideration when designing and building the bridge.” The damage, he adds, means taxpayers’ money has been lost and more will be spent on rebuilding the bridge. His contact is [email protected]