LEGACY. One thing that will definitely define President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy is unifying the nation through his “handshake with charismatic opposition leader Raila Odinga”, says Ruth Gituma. She adds: “There has never been any doubt there were serious political divisions, especially after last year’s repeat presidential election that an entire region refused to participate in!” The President’s visit to Kisumu and Bondo, in the once-volatile lakeside region, she adds, is a bold and welcome a statement on the need to forge national unity. Her contact is [email protected]

GHOST WORKERS. The public wage bill can be substantially reduced by conducting “proof-of-life tests to eliminate the perennial ghost workers at both the national and county levels”, says Taabu Tele. Kenya, he adds, could borrow a leaf from Mozambique, which recently smoked out more than 30,000 ghost workers. “A true proof-of-life audit would ensure that all the civil servants appear in person at a specified office to prove that they really exist and only get paid for jobs they do and this will eliminate dead or fictitious ‘workers’,” says Taabu, whose contact is [email protected]

PHONE ETIQUETTE. Calling on NTSA and traffic police to strictly enforce the use of speed governors in public transport to enhance road safety, Henry Lisege says another nuisance is the use of mobile phones by drivers. To stamp out this menace, he argues, there is a need to adhere to phone etiquette. Public service vehicles should also be required to instal phone jammers, he says. “It is disheartening to see PSV drivers making voice calls while driving” and “passengers who gossip aloud for hours on end, irritating other passengers”. His contact is [email protected]

CURRENCY PORTRAITS. Joining the raging debate on whether or not wild animals should grace the coins and notes unveiled recently by the Central Bank of Kenya, Kuljit Singh says there is not an iota of doubt in his mind that this is a part of the country’s rich natural heritage that must be recognised and cherished by all. He adds: “Our wildlife is the whole country’s pride. Having the animals on the currency will be a boost to our tourism industry. Remember, if you cannot be kind to animals, you will never be kind to other people.” His contact is [email protected]

HYENA DEFENCE. The suggestion by Chris Kiriba that the portrait of a hyena should have been used on the new currency to represent corrupt Kenyans, especially in the government, is one that Betty Angwenyi finds rather cruel and needlessly unfair to the animal. Says she: “It’s an insult to the hyenas to lower them to the level of those corrupt Kenyans. Hyenas are intelligent, social animals and they are actually innocent. This I cannot say for the thieves responsible for the looting of billions of shillings in taxpayers’ money.” Her contact is [email protected]

MEDICAL DATABASE. Having a single online database of clinical records for all the private and public hospitals would be a bold and healthy step by the government, says Linda Chepkwony, convinced that access to the information would ease medical attention. “It will help to reduce cases of misdiagnosis, especially in the emergency treatment of an unconscious patient taken to any hospital. The previous diagnosis, tests, treatment and medicines given digitally will guide the doctor as he or she will have access to that medical history.” Her contact [email protected]