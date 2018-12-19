TEACHER TRAINING: The blanket decision to shut candidates with the D+ mean grade in KCSE out of teacher training colleges is unfair, says Job Momanyi. “It is possible to find that the person with a mean D+ has scored Bs in languages and the arts and failed in the sciences and maths. The TSC is, therefore, wrong to insinuate that a person who scores a D+ or less cannot become a competent teacher. Prof Ali Mazrui’s success after performing poorly in Form Four should be an example to emulate.” His contact is [email protected]

***

WASTEFULNESS: During these difficult economic times, Taji Shivachi, echoing the remarks of others, says he is at a loss why anyone would have authorised the mounting of portraits of Cabinet secretaries and governors on Mombasa Road, near the Nyayo National Stadium roundabout, in Nairobi. And that’s not all: “What is their value? Shouldn’t the work they do in their various places speak for them? This is a blatantly shameless display of the misuse of public funds, and someone should be in jail for this.” His contact is [email protected]

***

NEGLECTED ROADS: While other parts of Nairobi have benefited from the impressive construction and regular maintenance of main and estate roads, Tamara Mbua is disappointed about the slow progress in the reconstruction of Ring Road, Parklands. She has been watching keenly and has not seen any tangible progress for a long time. As a result, she adds, the road become a nightmare whenever rain falls. The same goes for General Mathenge Drive, which is terrible, with numerous potholes. Her contact is [email protected]

***

ROAD MARKINGS: Nakuru resident Neddy Mutai’s biggest concern is that not enough efforts are being made to enhance road safety. On the stretch from Olive Inn at Kiamunyi, all the way to Kabarak University, he adds, the bumps are not marked and there are no road signs warning drivers about them. “Motorists just find themselves hitting the road bumps, endangering their lives. Can the relevant authorities do something about this? Even if the road has been repaired, safety is paramount. Drivers must be warned to drive carefully.” His contact is [email protected]

***

VIOLATION OF RIGHT: Fully aware that access to information is a constitutional right, Jackson Mungai set out to exercise this and his attempt appears to have hit a brick wall. Some four months since he visited Athi Water Services Board seeking the details of a World Bank-funded project that stalled in 2015, he’s not anywhere near getting them. The receptionist demanded an official letter from county officials granting him permission to access the information, which, he adds, is a violation of Article 35 of the Constitution. His contact is [email protected]

***

DOUBLE STANDARDS: With Paris literally on shutdown last week by the “yellow vest” protesters, Hosea Kinyua was glued to the TV news of the violence. Hosea was particularly upset that neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor its counterparts in other African countries issued travel advisories to their citizens to avoid non-essential visits to France. “If this had been in Nairobi, the travel advisories issued by Europeans would be flying left, right and centre, and you would have thought the whole country was burning.” His contact is [email protected]