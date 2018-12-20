UNSKILLED POLICE: The incident in Trans Nzoia in which police shot dead several people smacks of a lack of essential policing skills by the officers, says Jimmy Thumbi. The officers, he adds, had gone to arrest a civilian and ended up harassing him, angering the villagers, who attacked them. The way police arrest suspects, even unarmed ones, Jimmy adds, is always heavy-handed and needs to be addressed by the authorities. “Every day, on our road we have witnessed police officers fighting and wrestling with people.” His contact is [email protected]

CALLING AKOMBE: Thanks to the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, Damson Opiyo Onger agrees that the country is enjoying unprecedented peace and tranquillity with the political tension and violence gone. However, he wishes that the “articulate and polite” self-exiled former electoral commissioner Roseline Akombe could take advantage of this to return home and even serve the country in another capacity. He’s disappointed that none of the politicians has asked her to do so. His contact is [email protected]

CAR WASH NUISANCE: Someone, somewhere in the Nairobi City County inspectorate, Diana DSouza pleads, needs to urgently do something about the illegal car wash bays on Oloitoktok Road, just after St Austin’s School, off James Gichuru Road, in the otherwise leafy Lavington suburb. “They are a threat to the environment, very destructive to infrastructure and a security threat as well as they continue washing motor vehicles well after dark. They have also become a nuisance to the neighbourhood, blasting music from cars as early 7am.” Her contact is [email protected]

POWER METERS: Here is some food for thought for Kenya Power. It’s from an observation by Willis Aguko, who accuses the power utility of sometimes punishing and inconveniencing innocent customers. Willis poses: “Why do they install the prepaid meters together with the postpaid ones and go ahead and disconnect power supply from the pole after failing to access premises when some of the postpaid meter owners fail to pay to pay their bills?” Kenya Power, he states, needs to “up its game and not act like this in the 21st century”. His contact is [email protected]

HYENA DEBATE: The hyena is that “garbage disposal unit of the plains and is a vital component of the biodiversity ecosystem”, says Robert Mukirae, rushing to the defence of the much-maligned animal in the debate on the currency portraits. However, he agrees with critics that “its personal quirks of gluttony, greed, uncouth habits, odious appearance and ear-jarring vocals are in perfect tandem with the traits of the corrupt Kenyans”. He quips: “Being intelligent and social doesn't mean that you’re immune from the vice of corruption.” His contact is [email protected]

DEMOLITIONS: The ongoing demolition of buildings in Nairobi is bad news for tenants and the people who have invested their money in them after getting the required approvals from various agencies, says Ian Mgenyi. He was moved by the cry of one of the now-homeless residents, who said: “God has left us. How can this happen and yet we have a President?” This was after the razing of homes at Komarock and Kayole. Ian is also unhappy with the timing, during the festive season. “Things are really bad. Something is amiss!” His contact [email protected]