COMPARISON: Congratulating the 2018 KCSE exam candidates for posting better results than their 2017 peers, W. Kimariech is even more grateful to the Education authorities and the Knec for “ensuring a credible process”. He is also impressed with the focus on the “most improved students”, who rose to the top after performing dismally in KCPE. He asks the examiner to train its spotlight also on those who excelled in KCPE but flopped four years later. “Let us have comparative figures for policymakers and researchers to ponder.” His contact is [email protected]

***

FALLING APART: The most spectacular development in the 2018 KCSE exam results is “the declining Starehe Boys Centre”, remarks Joseph Macharia. Not many people, he adds, were surprised that candidates from Starehe, for many years a centre of excellence, did not feature among the top students. The ‘Starehians’ being nowhere among the very best was, to him, confirmation that the “school has been on a steady decline since founding principal Geoffrey Griffin died”. He says “something needs to be done about this failing giant”. His contact is [email protected]

***

CAR WASH MENACE: The car wash nuisance on Diani Road, off Ole Odume Road in Nairobi, is very real, says Lucy Kariuki. The city inspectorate, she adds, needs to urgently do something about it. After the local MCA recently visited the area and spoke to the fellows, she reports, their number has doubled. “If his real intention is to create jobs for young people, he should build a toilet for them and ensure cleanliness by encouraging them to collect litter and respect the need for security and serenity in the neighbourhood,” urges Lucy, whose contact is [email protected]

***

MISSING PAYMENT: On this one, Githuku Mungai is not about to give up. Githuku hopes Kenya Power will not only come clean on this serious matter, being his seventh reminder, but also ensure that he immediately gets what he deserves. On November 29, he paid Sh2,166 by M-Pesa to his account, number 36279560. He has spoken to staff in the Revenue Department, who are not in a hurry to explain to him where his money went. “They keep on saying there are a number of other similar cases that are being looked into.” His contact is [email protected]

***

ARTS DEGREES: As he congratulates Deputy President William Ruto for graduating with a science PhD from the University of Nairobi as a proud member of the Class of 2018, Taabu Tele says he hopes the new expert in plant ecology will “now revise his arguments denigrating the humanities and social sciences’’. After all, Taabu adds, one of his offspring graduated with a master’s degree in international studies from the same university and another with a bachelor’s degree in diplomacy — among courses he advised young people not to study. Taabu’s contact is [email protected]

***

FILTHY BEACH: Mama Ngina Drive, a popular public beach in Mombasa, has become so unkempt it is an eyesore, says Japheth Amugada, yet this strategic location overlooking the Indian Ocean attracts thousands of local and foreign visitors daily. “People come to watch ships coming into the harbour or leaving the port. On the right side are masses of people struggling to board or alight from the ferry. But this recreational garden is dirty, giving former First Lady and President’s mother, whom it’s named after, a bad name.” His contact is [email protected].