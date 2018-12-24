THE CUTTING EDGE

WAGES OF SIN: The fines recently slapped by the Central Bank of Kenya on commercial banks that moved the NYS fraud loot are a step in the right direction, says Ken Butiko. He hopes CBK will work closely with the Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, to ensure transparency and accountability in the private sector for participants in scams. Kenya, he adds, should borrow a leaf from the United States, where “Facebook is facing prosecution over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal. This must become the norm in Kenya.” His contact is [email protected]

***

‘POWERLESS’. Calling Kenya Power is Kevin Owuor, appalled that for almost three weeks, he and his neighbours in Funyula, Busia County, have been in the dark. The problem, he adds, is a faulty transformer, No. 157308, near Sibale Primary School. This has been reported several times to the company’s staff, but the outage persists, though technicians have gone several times to check on it. “Please bring this to the attention of the Kenya Power boss on our behalf for a quick resolution,” urges Kevin, who can be reached on Tel 0710629377 or through [email protected]

***

LOOMING EPIDEMIC: The Nairobi City County’s Health Department readily and enthusiastically demands Sh1,000 from every food handler to obtain a medical certificate, Alex Mwinzila says, yet it has failed to ensure that the applicants get tested, putting the lives of residents at grave risk. After paying up, the applicants go to the health centres for the check-ups only to be told that the chemicals for the tests are not available. “This has been the case since May. It is a recipe for a major epidemic in the city and another scandal in the making.” His contact is [email protected]

***

SLOTH HEADQUARTERS: Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, an elated James Githinji says, deserves kudos for waiving the penalties for land rate defaulters in Ruiru Township. However, James moans, the goodwill gesture is being watered down by the poor service in the Ruiru Sub-County offices. “Registering and paying rates is a whole-day affair, if you are lucky. The bureaucratic procedures and the lack of urgency with which the staff work, are just saddening.” At this rate, he doubts that they will achieve their targeted revenue collection. His contact is [email protected]

***

SGR LOAN: The suggestion that Kenya could just end up ceding control of the Mombasa Port to the Chinese Government should it default on the huge loan taken to build the standard gauge railway, as has happened to other countries, including Sri Lanka, is worrying Lawrence Njuguna. Says he: “The slightest thought that this could happen is rather comical. Kenyans won’t just sit and watch their property go. We will pay the debt to the last coin. So, the Chinese should know whom they are dealing with,” warns Lawrence, whose contact is [email protected]

***

‘TRUMP-SEMY’: US President Donald Trump, John T. Mukui notes, recently called his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, a “rat”. “The use of animal metaphors to describe human behaviour is called zoosemy, food metaphors as foodsemy and plant metaphors plantosemy. English has many examples of foodsemy (such as ‘honey’ for endearment) while Kenyan languages are rich in derogatory zoosemy (like dog, sheep and cow). A friend even jokingly refers to an unreasonable person as ‘funda-mental’ — “punda” (donkey) and “mental” (crazy).” His contact is [email protected]