RETIRED OFFICERS: Retired government officers “should always be honoured and celebrated”, says Chris Kiriba, adding: “The Kenya Association of Retired Officers, which was rather late in coming, should pronounce itself on the tribulations and the pecuniary status of these officers.” He hopes it will be in touch with the grassroots and avoid being elitist. “The least the government can do is thank these extraordinary men and women for their sacrifice. A good starting point is to look into their health needs and enhance their pension.” His contact is [email protected]

DARK BYPASS: Even as he welcomes the development of the Dongo Kundu Bypass to ease transportation in Mombasa and Kwale counties, Jack Okuthe wants a clear indication that those charged with implementing this project will ensure that it meets expectations. This early in the day, Jack is worried that the lights on the busy bypass towards Mombasa Port, from Dongo Kundu, don’t work. The last time they did was during the official opening. Now people have to contend with darkness at night. “Somebody should look into this.” His contact is [email protected]

EXCELLENT GIRLS: The greatest joy from the KCSE exam results released recently, for Florence Akoth, a student at the Kenya Coast National Polytechnic, is the fact that the reign of the girls at the top nationally is continuing. Juliet Otieno of Pangani Girls School in Nairobi took the baton from her former schoolmate, who trounced the boys in 2017. Says Florence: “This excellent performance is a challenge to all the girls still in school to similarly work hard and emulate these two. They should keep the fire burning.” Her contact is [email protected]

HYACINTH MENACE: The other day, David Ngumi notes, “somebody wrote to Watchie, sounding quite desperate, and asking who will save Lake Victoria and other lakes from the hyacinth invasion”. And his answer is that, with a weed harvesting machine “rotting away somewhere on the beach on Lake Victoria”, it is clear who the real enemy of the people is, who has allowed to menace to take root and extend further. “Clearly, it is not the hyacinth, which has no brain. The enemy is the leadership in charge in the lakeside region.” His contact is [email protected]

MISH-MASH: The Gilgil-Nyahururu road is scenic with the Aberdares Ranges in the background, remarks university don X.N. Iraki, however lamenting a names confusion. The small town called Kaptein, the site of Nyandarua University College, should be Captain, after a certain Mzungu militaryman. The county headquarters is known as Ol Kalou, Olkalou, Ol Kalau and Kalau. Side-by-side adverts by Equity and Co-op Bank have different names of the sleepy town. Interestingly, despite a new governor, it’s still the “home of milk and potatoes”. His contact is [email protected].

SEASON'S CHEER: Though a little belated, with Christmas over, Ruth Gituma wouldn’t feel at ease without sending her season’s wishes to “all the readers and contributors to the Cutting Edge column”. Of course, she is quite in time to send a New Year’s message. And although she has been in communication with Watchie, sending numerous items every day, week and month, Ruth poses: “I am just curious. Does Watchie ever go on leave? It’s strange that there is not a single day we have missed the Cutting Edge. Keep up the good work.” Her contact is [email protected]