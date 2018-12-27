MISSING LINK: There is a missing link in the fight against corruption in the country, says Isaac Githuthu, adding that he’s surprised that the ongoing crackdown on the endemic vice has failed to take the bull by its horns. “I wonder why it is taking so long to know that the missing link is the godfathers, who receive most of the looted public funds.” He poses: “Could the grandmasters of graft be hiding the money at home in safes and in US dollars to avoid a possible sudden change of currency, which would invalidate the Sh1,000 note?” His contact is[email protected]

***

HARD TIMES: The year that is just about to end has been economically challenging for many Kenyans, remarks Patrick W. Ndege. The outlook, Patrick adds, has been rather gloomy with many companies closing up shop as others struggled to stay afloat, and not many new businesses were being registered. But, thanks to the revamped war on corruption, he strongly believes, a good number of Kenyans have started to regain confidence in the national institutions. “However, a lot still needs to be done to slay the corruption dragon.” His contact is [email protected]

***

NARROW ESCAPE: After narrowly cheating death on the Kisumu-Busia highway, at 6.40am, on December 24, just after Ojola, near the lakeside town, David Odongo now wants serious measures taken to enhance road safety. “A Busia-bound bus carelessly overtook a slow-moving lorry, nearly ramming my car as I waited to join the highway. Had the bus struck my car, my passengers and I could have become road death toll statistics.” His plea to other drivers: “You and I would rather be late than maimed for life or worse, dead.” His contact is [email protected]

***

M-PESA ZONING: An M-Pesa agent at Kimbo, near Ruiru Township, M. Bashora, is a very worried man. Hoping Safaricom will similarly feel the urgency to shed light on the operation of this popular money transfer service, he poses: “What became of Safaricom’s M-Pesa zoning that had disabled remote withdrawals and direct distance deposits?” On December 23, at 11.05am, a customer who tried to withdraw cash from Bashora’s M-Pesa shop ended up receiving the money from another agent based at Athi River. For the details, his address is [email protected]

***

ONE AFRICA: When Ghana gained independence in 1957 under Kwame Nkrumah, Tom Mwiraria recalls, that sent a wave of optimism across the continent. Freedom fighters in the other countries became convinced that they, too, could win their independence. That moment was re-enacted on December 8-13, when Pan-African delegations from across the globe converged on the University of Ghana, Accra. “It was in Ghana that renaissance of one Africa started, a continent freed from psychological, political and economic captivity.” His contact is [email protected]

***

SAFETY: The Thika-Naivasha road, a convenient and shorter link between the two towns, is not of much use to motorists, who avoid it because it is in a sorry state, says Bernard Kago. The worst section is deep in the Kamae Forest. “Sadly, this poses a grave security threat to drivers and their passengers passing through the dense forest, which has a poor mobile phone network coverage. Woe unto them, especially, should their vehicles break down.” He wants the Kenya National Highways Authority to urgently look into the matter. His contact is [email protected]