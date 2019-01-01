THE CUTTING EDGE

DAFT THIEVES: Many of the corruption suspects make the work of Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and his Public Prosecution counterpart Noordin Haji much easier thanks to their “transparent savings”, says Robert Musamali. He poses: “Ever heard of a thief who steals his neighbour’s clothes, puts them on the next day and walks around? Well, most Kenyan graft suspects simply bank their ill-gotten money, easing detectives and prosecutors’ work.” Others, he adds, buy rental houses, cars, land and even “have the temerity to simply show it all on Facebook”. His contact [email protected]

COMMUTER FARE: One of the most glaring consequences of the crackdown on public service vehicles, Cornelius Oliko laments, is the “runaway fares”. According to him, this, coupled with the high rent charged in the cities and towns, makes life quite expensive and almost unbearable for a majority of the low-income earners. It’s a huge contrast with the situation in Tanzania, especially Dar es Salaam, where commuter bus fare for urban and peri-urban centres, respectively, is Sh20-30, he adds. “Isn’t it time we regulated commuter fares?” poses Cornelius, whose contact is [email protected]

DIRTY BEACH: Once a major tourist attraction in the coastal resort town of Mombasa, Mama Ngina Drive, the public beach on the Indian Ocean, is an eyesore, laments Amos Kiarie, echoing a complaint by other disgusted readers. The allure of the beach has been buried in dirt, and squarely to blame are bands of youths roaming the area, chewing miraa and casually disposing of the twigs. He asks Governor Hassan Joho and his team to put some effort into restoring the area’s fading glory. Top of the list is creating “miraa chewing and smoking zones” away from the beach. His contact is [email protected].com.

NEW YEAR GOALS: The New Year comes with yet another chance for people to make all manner of resolutions, says F. Mukembu. While they will be upbeat about their ‘commitment’ to turning their lives around by aspiring to higher goals, he is sceptical. “It’s okay for them to reveal their New Year intentions, but they should first reflect on their previous year’s achievements to come up with a turning point.” His unsolicited advice? “Real goals and objectives are key ingredients when making achievable New Year resolutions.” His contact is [email protected]