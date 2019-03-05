THE CUTTING EDGE

ELDERLY AGONY: Whereas the government’s Inua Jamii scheme of giving monthly stipends to the elderly to enable them to cope with their basic needs is a good idea, it’s not working, says Caroline Maina. However, she adds, many of the senior citizens prefer to suffer in silence. Unlike the younger people, who would picket or stage demonstrations, the old have just been quiet — although they last received any money from the government six months ago. “Some don’t have any other source of livelihood. Can somebody who really cares about these old people have the courtesy to explain where the money is or why the payments have been stopped?” Her contact is [email protected]

DARING VANDALS: As corruption continues to ravage the country, Charles Jowi moans, from the highest levels of government, and in the public and private sectors, even the small-time thieves are getting bolder. Charles has, for instance, noted that more than 50 percent of the LED bright street lights installed on Magadi Road towards Ongata Rongai have been vandalised. Most affected is the stretch from Bomas of Kenya to Rongai Township, where they were fitted in 2017. “It’s amazing how the vandals are able to remove them from the apex of the 25-foot poles. These days, it’s pitch dark at night and there are many wild animals from Nairobi National Park.” His contact is [email protected]

LINTURI ‘FAUX PAS’: Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has really upset Ben Butiko by asking President Kenyatta to give his home county “development that is equal to the votes” he got in the area in the 2017 elections. Says he: “This is what we are trying to run away from. It's what makes the presidential election duel a matter of life and death. You should vote for the president because you believe he or she is the best to lead all Kenyans and develop the whole country, as we all taxes.” His contact is [email protected]

BAD EGGS: Professed egg lover and expert cook Jack Karanja is frustrated. “For quite some time, most of the eggs I buy in the supermarkets contain some disgusting black stuff inside. For this reason, whenever I fry eggs, I take the precaution to break them separately into a bowl to avoid cross-contamination and throw away the bad ones. Their shells are thin and rather porous.” He wants to know what the Kenya Consumers Protection Advisory (CPA) has to say about this. “Are these eggs suitable for consumption? Finally, the price paid for the good ones is astronomical.” His contact is [email protected]